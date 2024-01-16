Dates of Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships in Baku changed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. The dates of the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships, which will be held for the first time in Azerbaijan under the European Gymnastics organization, have been rescheduled, the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) told Trend.

The competition, renowned for its innovative format, will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena from May 3 through May 5.

All International Gymnastics Federation member countries are eligible to compete in the European Cup.

The competition's finals will include a multisport race, as well as team and individual events. The competition will be attended by both adult and junior gymnasts.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel