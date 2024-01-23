Voters of Azerbaijan's Aghdam prepare for presidential election (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Voters in the Aghdam district are preparing for the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan scheduled for February 7, Trend reports.

The country will witness its first extraordinary presidential election since the complete restoration of sovereignty. This means the beginning of a new era in the history of independent Azerbaijan.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

Trend News Agency has prepared the next video report from Aghdam:

