Azerbaijan releases number of vehicles waiting for customs checkpoint

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The customs post "Red Bridge," located on the Azerbaijani-Georgian border, has 220 cars waiting to leave the country, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Land Transport Agency.

According to the information, 118 trucks are waiting for departure at Astara customs post, 47 at Bilasuvar, 26 at Mazimgara, 3 at Khanoba, and 38 at Samur customs post.

The agency continues to inform carriers about the number of trucks waiting to leave at customs checkpoints, the report says.

