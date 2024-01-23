Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan releases number of vehicles waiting for customs checkpoint

Society Materials 23 January 2024 16:44 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The customs post "Red Bridge," located on the Azerbaijani-Georgian border, has 220 cars waiting to leave the country, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Land Transport Agency.

According to the information, 118 trucks are waiting for departure at Astara customs post, 47 at Bilasuvar, 26 at Mazimgara, 3 at Khanoba, and 38 at Samur customs post.

The agency continues to inform carriers about the number of trucks waiting to leave at customs checkpoints, the report says.

