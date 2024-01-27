Azerbaijan airs graduation ceremony for military personnel (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. A graduation ceremony was held at the Separate Combined Armed Forces Army on the occasion of the successful completion of the regular training courses for warrant officers and superannuation soldiers, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

After the ceremony honored the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs, the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Colonel Mahmud Amirov talked about the classes held during the course and congratulated the graduates on their successful completion.

Congratulating the graduates, Deputy Commander of the Separate Combined Arms Army, Major General Muhammad Hasanov noted that the Azerbaijani army, which occupies a place among the strongest armies in the world, under the leadership of President, victorious Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev, completed the last year with great success.

To note, the priorities in 2024 included continuing to build the army in the country using more modern methods, developing the material and technical base, and bringing combat training to a level that meets the most modern requirements.

After the speeches, the graduates were awarded certificates and gifts.

