Nar expands sales and service network across the country (PHOTO)

Nar has introduced the renewed dealer store in the city of Sheki. The new store located at 177/20 Istiglaliyyat avenue offers a range of products and services by Nar.

The opening of the store was attended by the company's management, headed by Nar General Director Gunnar Pahnke. The main purpose is to facilitate communication with customers on the ground in order to hear their wishes and needs first-hand.

Nar is renovating its stores in the capital as well as in the regions of Azerbaijan in order to make high-quality call and internet services accessible to everyone. In 2024, the mobile operator plans to introduce new-concept Nar stores with a in 17 more regions.

You can visit the nar.az website to learn the addresses of the Nar stores closest to you.

Nar provides top-quality communication services to 2.2 million customers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 5 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides excellent service at an affordable price.