Azerbaijan prolongs excise benefit term on imported jet fuel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan made changes to the “Excise rates on excisable goods imported into the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, approved by a decision dated January 19, 2001, Trend reports.

The corresponding decision was signed by the country's Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

According to the decision, the term for reducing the excise tax on TS-1 fuel and other types of jet fuel imported into Azerbaijan from 80 manat ($47) to one manat (59 cents) per ton has been prolonged until the end of this year (another year).

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel