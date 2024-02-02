Coach of Azerbaijani national football team discusses front-runners for head coach position (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The latest program was aired from the studio of the Idman.biz website. This time, the guest on the show was Arif Asadov, the coach of the Azerbaijan national football team.

Asadov shared his insights on the candidates vying for the vacant head coach position in the national team and discussed the team's prospects. Additionally, he provided commentary on the initial matches of the 1/4 final stage of the Azerbaijan Cup, evaluated the standard of the national championship, and expressed his views on Murad Musayev, who recently departed Sabah.

You can watch the full interview below: