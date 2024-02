BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Changes have been made to the "Classification of Specialties on Secondary Special Education" approved by Resolution №140 of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers from April 17, 2020, Trend reports.

A new specialty - optometry - has been added to the group of specialties of health care, social security, and service.

