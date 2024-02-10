Azerbaijani prosecutor probes explosion in Khojavend district

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
10 February 2024
Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. An investigation is underway into the explosion in Azerbaijan's Khojavend district, the Prosecutor General's Office said, Trend reports.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the Khojavend district prosecutor's office is looking into the explosion of a military explosive device that occurred at a beekeeping farm in Chartar village at 10:00 (GMT +4).

Samir Alasgarov (born in 1996) suffered a right hand injury in the blast.

