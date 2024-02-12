Minister Farid Gayibov appeals to European Gymnastics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, European Gymnastics President, Farid Gayibov has appealed to athletes, Trend reports.

"Dear Gymnastics Family,

2024! The Olympic year has started with meetings. Literally, January was overwhelmed with deliberations and planning.

We had meetings in Zurich (SUI) for 5 days in a row. We mainly discussed our plans for 2024. The purpose was to structure our work in a way to bear its fruits in the years to come.

First, we held the President’s Board meetings on 25 and 26 January. Immediately followed by this year’s first Executive Committee (EC) meetings, on 27 and 28 January. We approved the updates for the Accreditation Rules and the first projects of the Strategy 2030 based on 4 important pillars: Events, Knowledge & Safeguarding, Marketing & Communication and Organisation & Finance).

Furthermore, we included European Age Group Competitions into the programme of the European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics, starting from 2025, and opened a call for hosts for several European Gymnastics events in the 2025-2027 period.

The Presidents of the European Gymnastics Technical Committees also took the opportunity to sit and discuss important issues before the launch of the competitions’ season.

The meeting with representatives of the European Gymnastics affiliated Federations turned out to be very interesting and productive. I express my gratitude to all the 25 federations who made themselves available for the meeting. I would like to see the remaining 25 federations at meetings of this kind too. I do understand that non-participation of some federations was bound to financial issues. We would try to find the ways to facilitate to solve these problems until next meeting.

Besides being an Olympic year, the end of this year is remarkable with the elections to the FIG Authorities to be held within the framework of the Congress of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) in Doha (QAT) from 24 to 26 October. There are many candidates within the European Gymnastics member federations. If we clearly define the criteria for our candidates to match, we will have a clear picture of what is best for European Gymnastics. The strategy of European Gymnastics at the FIG Congress will be the main topic to be discussed at further meetings with the representatives of the European Federations, to be organised within the period before the FIG Congress.

The start of the new competition season is around the corner. Some athletes still have a chance to make their way through to Paris 2024. The World Cup series in Trampoline Gymnastics and Artistic Gymnastics, qualifying for the Olympic Games, will be held in February. I wish success to all the athletes going through difficulties of the preparation stage.

We never know what awaits us in a turn of life. But, if we definitely know our aim and go towards it, we can predict what the next turn brings," the address reads.