Student of Baku Higher Oil School shows highest result in master’s program exams

Kahraman Kazimli, a 5th-year student at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), majoring in Process Automation Engineering, showed the highest result (88 points) in the entrance exams of the Russian section for the master’s program.

Kahraman entered Baku High Oil School in 2019 with 678.7 points. He was a Presidential Scholar. As a third-year student, Kahraman studied for one semester at the University of Alcala in Spain as part of the Erasmus+ exchange program.

This year he was selected to participate in SOCAR's Young Talents program and is currently undergoing an internship at SOCAR's Information Technologies and Communications Department.