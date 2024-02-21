Azerbaijan unveils basic design of Alibeyli village of Zangilan district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Work has begun on creating sustainable conditions for the return and resettlement of former IDPs in Alibeyli village of the Zangilan region, which will be rebuilt, the Rehabilitation, Construction, and Management Service № 1 of the East Zangezur Economic Region told Trend.

We present a part of the conceptual design of Alibeyli village.

To note, 197 private residential houses for 772 residents will be built in Alibeyli village at the first stage.

The area of the projected territory of the village is 170.31 ha.

