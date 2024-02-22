World Cup in Baku to see my debut with unique element - Azerbaijani gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. I will present a new element that no one has ever performed at the World Cup in Baku, gymnast Huseyn Abbasov, a member of the Azerbaijani national trampoline team told Trend.

"The World Cup in Baku represents my first appearance in the adult age group. I'm in a good, competitive mood. I intend to bring a new element to our discipline, a double somersault with five turns, which has not been attempted in prior championships," the gymnast said.

Huseyn Abbasov will compete in both the individual and synchronized trampoline programs, alongside Nijat Mirzayev.

"It's difficult for me to tell which program is more difficult. The individual program has difficult combinations that must be thought through and executed correctly. When conducting synchronized tramboling, it's not just about me—I also have to think about my partner and guarantee we perform at the same height," Abbasov said.

To note, the FIG Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena on February 23–25 where representatives of 32 countries will join it.

Seljan Magsudova will represent Azerbaijan in the women's trampoline competitions, while Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev, and Mehdi Aliyev will compete in the men's category.

Mikhail Malkin, Adil Hajizade, Tofig Aliyev, and Bilal Gurbanov will compete for their country in tumbling competitions.

