Doha Expo 2023 organizes concert program within Azerbaijan's National Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. A concert program has been organized within the National Day of Azerbaijan at the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, Trend reports.

At the concert, organized jointly with the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the “Rhythms of Shusha”, “Mehriban”, “Azerbaijani rhythms”, “Jangi”, “Gaytaghi”, and “Karabakh” compositions were performed by "Natiq" rhythm group, "Fantasy" and other works - by People's Artist Anvar Sadikhov and the "Buta" group , performed - "Odlar Yurdu" suite, "Gaytaghi" and "Zangazur Yalli" dances - by the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble.

To note, at the Doha Expo exhibition running from October 2, 2023 through March 28, 2024, Azerbaijan is represented, by the national pavilion, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center together with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

From February 21, Qatar has been hosting the Days of Azerbaijani Culture, organized by the Ministry of Culture, which will last until February 24.

