Baku hosts opening of Trampoline & Tumbling World Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. An opening ceremony of the Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup has taken place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

During the ceremony, the flags of the countries whose representatives are participating in the World Cup were brought into the arena hall, and the national anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

The Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena on February 23-25. Representatives from 32 countries will take part in the competition.

Azerbaijan will be represented in the women's trampoline competition by Seljan Mahsudova, and in the men's competition by Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev and Mehdi Aliyev.

Mikhail Malkin, Adil Hajizade, Tofig Aliyev, and Bilal Gurbanov will represent the country in tumbling competitions.

