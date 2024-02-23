Happy to be in Baku and participate in World Cup - Brazilian gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. I am happy to be in Baku and participate in the World Cup on trampoline and tumbling, Brazilian gymnast Alice Gomes, who is competing in Baku in the individual trampoline program, told Trend.

"This marks my fourth visit to Azerbaijan's capital. The event coordination is consistently excellent, with the gymnastics arena in Baku boasting a commendable infrastructure crucial for athletes' preparation and performance. Furthermore, the amiable and helpful nature of the people in Azerbaijan adds to the positive experience," the Brazilian gymnast emphasized.

Alice Gomes emphasized the significance of achieving a commendable outcome at the World Cup, given its licensing nature.

"My objective in the World Cup is to reach the final and then strive to secure a medal. I am committed to giving my utmost effort to attain this goal, and if successful, it will bring me great joy," said the athlete.

The World Cup on trampoline and tumbling is now taking place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku and will continue by the 25th of February. A total of 300 gymnasts from 32 countries take part in the competition.

The World Cup stage in Baku is a qualifying stage for the 2024 Summer Olympics for gymnasts performing in the individual trampoline program.

Azerbaijan is represented by Seljan Mahsudova in the women's trampoline competition, and Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev & Mehdi Aliyev in the men's competition.

Mikhail Malkin, Adil Hajizada, Tofig Aliyev, and Bilal Gurbanov represent Azerbaijan in tumbling competitions.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel