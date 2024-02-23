Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC to meet Bayer in 1/8 finals of Europa League

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The draw for the 1/8 finals of the UEFA Europa League was held in Dublin today, Trend reports.

German club Bayer (Leverkusen) became the opponent of FC Qarabag (Aghdam), the first in the history of Azerbaijani soccer to pass this stage.

The first match for Qarabag will be held on its field.

Meanwhile, the first matches of the 1/8 finals of the Europa League will be held on March 7, and the returning matches will be held on March 14.

Bayer previously met with Qarabag at the group stage of the Europa League and entered the 1/8 finals with the status of group leader. Qarabag, finishing second in the group, passed in the playoffs.

In addition, the other pairs of the 1/8 finals of the UEFA Europa League also became known.

