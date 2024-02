BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. A member of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team, Ilona Zeynalova, won a medal at the 23rd international Irina Deleanu Cup tournament in Romania, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, Trend reports.

At the competition, Ilona Zeynalova won a bronze medal in the all-around.

The international tournament Irina Deleanu Cup will be held on February 23-25 in the city of Ploiesti.