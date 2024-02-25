Azerbaijani gymnasts vie for World Cup medals as final competition day kicks off (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The final day of the World Cup competition on trampoline and tumbling has started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

According to the program of the competition day, gymnasts performing in the individual trampoline program will be the first to compete for medals.

Then the final competitions on the tumbling track will be held, where two gymnasts Mikhail Malkin and Adil Hajizada will represent Azerbaijan. The men's tumbling final will start at 13:45 (GMT+4).

The competition day will finish with athletes performing in the synchronized trampoline program.

The World Cup on trampoline and tumbling takes place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from February 23 through 25. A total of 300 gymnasts from 32 countries take part in the competition.

The World Cup stage in Baku is a qualifying stage for the 2024 Summer Olympics for gymnasts performing in the individual trampoline program.

Azerbaijan is represented by Seljan Magsudova in the women's trampoline competition and Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev, and Mehdi Aliyev in the men's competition.

Mikhail Malkin, Adil Hajizada, Tofig Aliyev, and Bilal Gurbanov represent Azerbaijan in tumbling competitions.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel