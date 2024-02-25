US gymnasts take first place at World Cup in Baku in synchronized trampoline program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. Athletes from the USA Nicole Asinger and Cheyenne Sarah Webster have won gold at the World Cup in Baku in the synchronized trampoline program with a score of 49.010 points, Trend reports.

The representatives of China Yunzhu Cao and Xinxin Zhang won the silver medal, the judges rated their performance at 48.850 points. The bronze medal with a score of 47.530 points was won by gymnasts from Georgia Anano Apakidze and Mariam Ragimovi.

The World Cup on trampoline and tumbling takes place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from February 23 through 25. A total of 300 gymnasts from 32 countries take part in the competition.