World Cup in Baku: winners of synchronized trampoline program receive awards (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The award ceremony for the winners and prize-winners of the World Cup in trampoline and tumbling took place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports. Awards were presented to the winners and runners-up in the synchronized trampoline program.

Nicole Asinger and Cheyenne Sarah Webster (USA) won gold, Yunzhu Cao and Xinxin Zhang (China) won silver, Anano Apakidze and Mariam Ragimovi (Georgia) won bronze in the women's synchronized trampoline program.

The awards were presented to the winners and prize-winners by a member of the Technical Committee for Trampoline of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Miguel Vicente, ceremony manager Ruslan Eyvazov, manager of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Gashim Huseynov.

In the men's synchronized trampoline program, Weijian Fu and Jie Zhou (China) rose to the highest step of the podium, Pirmammad Aliyev and Danil Musabaev (Kazakhstan) took second place, Ryan Maccagnan and Isaac Rowley (USA) took third place.

The awards to the winners were presented by the President of the Technical Committee for Trampoline of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Christophe Lambert, managers of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Surkhay Garayev and Elmira Lalaeva.

The World Cup on trampoline and tumbling took place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from February 23 through 25. A total of 300 gymnasts from 32 countries took part in the competition.