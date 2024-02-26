Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 26 February 2024 14:56 (UTC +04:00)
ICRC Azerbaijani mission sums up its jail-house visits in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) office in Azerbaijan conducted 80 visits (in 19 detention centers) to prisoners in 2023, Trend reports via the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Meetings were held to examine prisoners' confinement circumstances, treatment, and support in maintaining relationships with their families.

There were 1,600 written and video messages sent and phone calls made between people of Armenian descent arrested in Azerbaijan and their families, as well as 40 between Azerbaijani individuals detained in Armenia and their families.

"More than 6,000 detainees received various items, including summer and winter clothing, underwear, shoes, hygiene kits, books, sports equipment, and more," the statement from the ICRC says.

