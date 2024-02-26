Azerbaijan reveals number of mines neutralized in liberated territories within past week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Weekly information (19.02.2024 - 25.02.2024) on the operations carried out by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation has been published, the agency told Trend.

During this period, 95 anti-personnel and 44 anti-tank mines, and 112 unexploded ordnance were found in Tartar, Aghdam, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Khojavand, Jabrayil, and Zangilan. A total of 945.7 hectares were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by Armenian troops.

