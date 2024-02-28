Armenia detains unfavorable weather-disoriented Azerbaijani serviceman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Armenia has announced the detention of an Azerbaijani serviceman who lost while changing positions in Lachin due to unfavorable weather conditions, Trend reports.

The information about it was disseminated by the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani serviceman, who crossed the border near Tegh village in Syunik region, was detained.

On the morning of February 28, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry claimed that Ruslan Panahov, an Azerbaijani army serviceman, became disoriented while traversing between service posts in the Lachin district due to inclement weather. The search for the serviceman started immediately, and the public will be kept updated on the situation.

