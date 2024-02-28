Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)

Society Materials 28 February 2024 18:30 (UTC +04:00)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. More former IDP families (totally 24) who arrived in Azerbaijan's Lachin city and Zabukh village have been given the keys to their houses, Trend reports.

The keys handing ceremony involved employees from the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, part of the East Zangezur Economic Region, Azerbaijan's State Committee for Refugees and IDPs, Rehabilitation, Construction and Management Service No. 2 in the East Zangezur Economic Region, Lachin Improvement Service OJSC, and other persons.

At this stage, another 20 families (78 people) returned to Lachin, and another four families (11 people) - to the village of Zabukh.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Lachin has been provided for 451 families - 1,705 people, and for 211 families - 808 people in Zabukh.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
More ex-IDP families get keys to their houses in Azerbaijan's Lachin (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more