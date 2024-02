BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. New railcars will be delivered from Russia, Deputy Chairman of Baku Metro CJSC Hidayat Mammadov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, it is planned to purchase 65 cars within 3 years.

"We aim to buy 35 automobiles this year. They will be delivered to the country according to the production capability of the company with which the deal is signed," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel