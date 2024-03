BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Russian IRAERO airline has started selling tickets for the Omsk-Baku flight, the press service of the Omsk airport says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the first flight to Baku will be carried out on April 2.

The flight will be operated on an SSJ 100 aircraft.

Flights from Omsk to Baku were last operated in 2014.