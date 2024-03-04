Azerbaijan counts mines neutralized in liberated territories within past week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has revealed information on the mine clearing operations carried out in the country's liberated territories from February 26 through March 3, a source in the agency told Trend.

During this period, 157 anti-personnel and 59 anti-tank mines, and 371 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized.

A total of 2,019 hectares were cleared of mines.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by Armenian troops.

