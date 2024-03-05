Azerbaijani women proudly portray nation on global tier - DirGen ..... (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijani women are commendably representing the country on the global stage, said Director General of the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute Ilham Bayramov during the “Gender Equality in Standardization" event at the institute, Trend reports.

He underlined the importance of increasing women's participation in Azerbaijani state policy.

"Azerbaijan's rich history demonstrates this clearly. Currently, Azerbaijani women effectively represent our country on the global stage, consistently being at the forefront," Bayramov added.

Baku hosted an event focusing on "Gender Equality in Standardization," with the participation of key figures including Ilham Bayramov, the Director General of the Azerbaijan Standardization Institute, Sadagat Gahramanova, Deputy Chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs, Sevil Mikayilova, a member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Family, Women, and Children Affairs, Sakina Babayeva, Chairperson of the Association of Women Entrepreneurship Development, along with other officials.

