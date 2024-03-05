Azerbaijan declares amount of humanitarian aid sent from country to Türkiye and Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The amount of humanitarian aid sent by Azerbaijan to Ukraine, as well as for rehabilitation and reconstruction purposes, amounted to more than 57 million manat (about $34 million), of which up to half was sent last year, the report of Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers says, Trend reports.

The report notes that from the first days of the devastating earthquake in Türkiye, Azerbaijan, showing fraternal support, and immediately sent search and rescue teams, medical volunteers, as well as various humanitarian aid. Azerbaijan sent 940 rescuers, medical personnel, and volunteer detachments, as well as more than 5,300 tons of humanitarian cargo to the region. Azerbaijan was the first among the world countries in terms of the number of rescuers sent to Türkiye. At the same time, more than $45 million was transferred from Azerbaijan to the bank accounts of AFAD and other humanitarian agencies working in the earthquake zone. On March 20, the "Donors' Conference for the people of Türkiye and Syria" was held in Brussels, which was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and on the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, $100 million has been allocated by the Republic of Azerbaijan for the construction of residential houses, purpose-built facilities and educational institutions to contribute to the reconstruction and construction works in the earthquake area in Türkiye. Azerbaijan Republic has allocated about $60 million (100 million manat) for rehabilitation and reconstruction works in 2023.

Azerbaijan continued to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine throughout 2023. Overall, the amount of humanitarian aid sent by Azerbaijan to Ukraine, as well as for rehabilitation and reconstruction purposes, amounted to more than 57 million manat (about $34 million), of which up to half was sent last year.

