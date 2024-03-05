Azerbaijan prepares to restore former IDPs to Karkijahan settlement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Preparations are underway for the return of former IDPs to Azerbaijan's Karkijahan settlement of Khankendi city, Trend reports via the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs.

The committee's chairman Rovshan Rzayev has met with a group of residents of the settlement.

The meeting noted that the preparations are being made for the return of former IDPs to Karkijahan following the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Besides, the meeting emphasized that this year, the first group of former IDPs will be returned to the settlement.

The participants of the meeting expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their continuous attention and care.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native lands.

Up to now, former IDPs have returned to Fuzuli and Lachin cities, the villages of Aghali (Zangilan district), Talish (Aghdara district), and Zabukh (Lachin district).

