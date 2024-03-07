Azerbaijani State Border Service prevents drug smuggling from Iran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Drug smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan has been prevented, a source in the Azerbaijani State Border Service told Trend.

According to the source, the smuggling was prevented owing to the vigilance of the Horadiz border detachment's servicemen on March 6 at 06:30 (GMT +4).

As a result of border searches and operational activities in the service territory, 11.25 kg of drugs were found and confiscated.

The investigation into the facts continues.

Previously, narcotics smuggling from Iran to Azerbaijan was blocked in the service territory of the Horadiz border detachment of the Border Guards of the State Border Service on February 9.

As a result, during the inspection of the territory, 11.7 kg of marijuana were found and confiscated.

