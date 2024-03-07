I consider every participant in Baku World Cup to be my rival - Italian gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Every contestant in the World Cup is a competitor for me, Italian gymnast Edoardo De Rosa told Trend.

"My performance at today's Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku went smoothly, and I'm generally satisfied. During the initial qualification day, I showcased routines on parallel bars and rings, with tomorrow requiring a presentation on the pommel horse. I appreciate the availability of podium training here, as it's not a common practice in many countries", he said.

To note, the Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku (March 7–10). Representatives of 67 countries around the world take part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is represented in the men's artistic gymnastics by Nikita Simonov (rings), Ivan Tikhonov (pommel horse, vault, parallel bars, horizontal bar), Rasul Ahmadzade (pommel horse, parallel bars), Mansum Safarov (horizontal bar, floor exercise), Murad Agharzayev (floor exercise), and in women's artistic gymnastics by Nazanin Teymurova (vault, balance beam, floor exercise).

