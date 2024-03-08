Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku - list of finalists of first competition day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The first competitive day of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup took place on March 7 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

At the end of the competitive day, finalists were determined in exercises on all five apparatuses. For male artistic gymnasts, these included floor exercises, parallel bars, and rings; for female gymnasts, they included uneven bars and vault.

The finalists in the floor exercises are Kazuki Minami (Japan), Ryu Sun Hyong (Republic of Korea), Carlos Edriel Yulo (Philippines), Milad Karimi (Kazakhstan), Yuri Gimarayesh (Brazil), Aurel Benovic (Croatia), Egor Sharamkov (neutral status), and Ilya Kovtun (Ukraine).

Azerbaijani gymnasts Murad Agarzayev and Mansum Safarov did not reach the floor exercises final. Mansum Safarov, with a score of 12.633, secured the 38th position in the qualifications, while Murad Agarzayev, with a score of 11.800, claimed the 48th position.

In the parallel bars final, the qualifiers are Jingyuan Zhou (China), Ilya Kovtun (Ukraine), Mohamed Afifi (Egypt), Jossimar Orlando Calvo Moreno (Colombia), Angel Barajas (Colombia), Håvard Vibe (Norway), Oleg Vernyayev (Ukraine), and Kazuki Matsumi (Japan).

Azerbaijani gymnasts did not advance to the final in this program. Ivan Tikhonov, with a score of 13.866, secured the 17th position, and Rasul Ahmadzade, whose performance was evaluated at 11.133 points by the judges, claimed the 44th position.

The rings final qualifiers are Hao Yu (China), Salvatore Maresca (Italy), Samir Ait Said (France), Harry Hepworth (United Kingdom), Guan Yi Lin (Chinese Taipei), Omar Mohamed (Egypt), Zhou Jingyuan (China), and Igor Radivilov (Ukraine).

Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov claimed the 9th position with a score of 14.133 but did not advance to the final.

In the uneven bars final, the qualifiers are Kaila Nemour (Algeria), Elisa Iorio (Italy), Siyu Du (China), Caitlin Jong (the US), Jennifer Williams (Sweden), Levi Ruivivar (Philippines), Maisa Kuusikko (Finland), and Vanessa Masova (Czech Republic).

Azerbaijani gymnast Nazanin Teymurova did not qualify for the final in the vault; her score of 12.549 placed her in 13th position.

To note, the Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku (March 7–10). Representatives of 67 countries around the world take part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is represented by Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, Rasul Ahmedzade, Mansum Safarov, and Murad Agarzayev in men's artistic gymnastics competitions and Nazanin Teymurova in women's artistic gymnastics competitions.

