Baku World Cup in Azerbaijan hails world's strong athletes - Puerto Rican gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Baku has drawn several strong athletes for the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup., Puerto Rican gymnast Nelson Alberto Gilbe Morales told Trend on Friday.

"The event attracts competitors from 67 countries, including many talented and renowned gymnasts. Personally, I performed on the pommel horse. I am satisfied with my current performance and hope to improve my skills. With each competition, I improve and gain vital experience," he said.

The gymnast emphasized that this was his first visit to the capital of Azerbaijan.

"Baku's National Gymnastics Arena is wide and comfortable. The members of the organizing group are really welcome and friendly. It is helpful that in Baku, the majority of people I encountered with are proficient in English, making it easy to ask inquiries or seek information as needed," said the athlete.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup from March 7 to 10. About 300 athletes representing 67 countries are taking part in the competition.

