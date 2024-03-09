Tiny percentage of Muslims elect to European Parliament - CEO of European Academy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Only 11 percent of Muslims have been elected to the European Parliament, Director General of the European Academy of Development and Research Ibrahim Letos said, Trend reports.

He made a remark during the panel discussions at the international scientific conference Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024.

"We are unquestionably European. Muslims have duties as European citizens. Only 11% of Muslims were elected to the European Parliament. If we want to change politics, Muslims must get more involved. Islamophobia has a major impact on their lives.

We must work closely with all European institutions. Dialogue is possible only in this way," he said.

To note, an international scientific conference Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024, dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia, is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the International Centre for Multiculturalism, the Centre for Analysis of International Relations, the G20 Interreligious Dialogue Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

