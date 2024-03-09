France portrays Muslims as threat to country's integrity - Baku conference attendee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Muslims in France are portrayed as a threat to its integrity, founded, Editor-in-Chief of the Musulmans en France news portal and La Gazette du Caucase online newspaper Jean-Michel Brun said during panel discussions at the international scientific conference Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024, said during panel discussions at the event, Trend reports.

“They [people in France] called the second Karabakh war as a war between Muslims and Christians. This is a very big mistake. Azerbaijan is a secular state, which does not discriminate between people based on their religion,” Brun added.

To note, an international scientific conference Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024 dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the International Center for Multiculturalism, the Center for the Analysis of International Relations, the G20 Interfaith Forum and the Baku Initiative Group.

