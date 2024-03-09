Muslims face pressure in France - rector of Islamic Sciences Faculty in Paris

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Despite being a secular state, Azerbaijan is prone to Islamophobia, the rector of the Faculty of Islamic Sciences in Paris, Noureddine Belhout said, Trend reports.

He made a comment during the panel discussion at the international conference Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024.

"Islamophobia is not an easy issue. France is likely home to more than ten million Muslims. They are under stress. They face discrimination, for example, when they wish to create a firm or enterprise," he said.

To note, an international scientific conference Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024, dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia, is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the International Center for Multiculturalism, the Center for the Analysis of International Relations, the G20 Interreligious Dialogue Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

