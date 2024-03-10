FIG World Cup in Baku: Lithuanian gymnast took first place in horizontal bar exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Lithuanian gymnast Robert Tvorogal has taken first place in the horizontal bar exercises at the FIG World Cup in gymnastics in Baku, Trend reports.

Brazilian gymnast Arthur Mariano ranked second and Ángel Barajas of Colombia took third place.

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup from March 7 to 10. About 300 athletes representing 67 countries are taking part in the competition.

The World Cup in Baku serves as a qualification event for the 2024 Olympic Games.

