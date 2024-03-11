Azercell is now in Khankendi! (PHOTO)

The leading mobile operator launches a new service center in Karabakh

"Azercell Telecom" LLC continues to expand its service center network in the liberated territories. The leading mobile operator proudly announces the launch of its official dealer store in the center of Khankendi.

As a result, Azercell now has five official service and sales centers in the liberated territories. The company’s Exclusive office is located in Shusha city, along with the dealer stores in Agali village of Zangilan and Lachin. Notably, Azercell recently introduced the first official store in Fuzuli.

In this regard, the company's official representatives visited the newly opened stores in Fuzuli and Khankendi. Both offices provide convenience for various operations on mobile numbers. Equipped with modern facilities, the stores also offer a range of devices for daily use, as well as smartphones available for purchase via credit or cash options.

"Azercell Telecom" LLC actively participates in the reconstruction and restoration of the liberated territories. As the pioneer in establishing the mobile network infrastructure in Karabakh, Azercell stands as the first mobile operator to open a customer service center and an official dealer store in the region. To date, the leading mobile operator has deployed more than 150 4G base stations and launched 2 "green" stations powered by solar energy in the liberated territories.