Former Azerbaijani national football player continues his treatment at home (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, Vadim Vasilyev, continues his treatment at home, Trend reports via İdman.biz.

Being a guest of the 52-year-old national champion, Idman.biz TV was interested in his current situation and learned the opinions of the veteran attacker.

Vasilyev, who suffered a stroke in early February, said that everything will be clear after his treatment. According to him, his condition is slowly getting better. The veteran football player said that he would go to the doctor again and that he needed time to fully recover.

Vasilyev also talked about watching the country's football, about the chances of Qarabag against Bayer in the Europa League, and announced the name of the head coach he would like to see in the national team.

