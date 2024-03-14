Nar remains an affordable mobile operator (PHOTO)

At the press conference on the results of 2023, Nar presented extensive information regarding its leadership in affordable pricing policy, positive indicators of customer satisfaction, scope expansion and major social projects.

According to the Net Promoter Score, Nar has maintained its leading position among mobile operators of the country in 2023. As per results of the survey conducted by an independent research company, affordability, superior customer experience and data packs had the most positively highlighted indicators.

Underlining the productive performance outcomes of last year, CEO of Nar Gunnar Pahnke noted: "For the 5th year in a row, we have remained the leading mobile operator in terms of affordability and customer satisfaction. In 2024, we will continue prioritizing affordable pricing as part of our customer-centric strategy, because Nar is closest to you”.

An updated version of Nar+, which facilitates cost transparency and convinience for customers, was also presented at the conference. In addition to highlighting the most commonly used features, updated Nar+ also ensures that balance top-up, data pack renewal, tariff change and other operations can be conducted with one tap.

In 2023, 98.6% of those who contacted Nar service centers expressed their satisfaction with the services provided. The main factor in achieving this indicator, which has increased compared to 2022, is the continuation of the transition to new concept stores. The operator presented 25 updated stores last year.

Nar’s customer-centric strategy received international recognition in 2023 and was awarded with ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management and ISO 10002:2018 Customer Satisfaction Management international certificates.

Nar was the first operator to introduce a sales and service center in Lachin. In order to be closer to its customers, "Nar" swiftly included the cities of Shusha, Khankendi, Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadli, Kalbajar, Lachin, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Tartar and Aghdam in its scope of activity.

Nar supported the implementation of 30 social initiatives within the framework of the corporate social responsibility strategy in 2023. The operator allocated more than 2.4 million manats to this direction last year. The "jestdili.az" social project implemented by "Nar" received the "Golden World Award" of the International Public Relations Association as the most successful project in the “Corporate responsibility " category.

Nar aims to maintain its position as the most affordable operator in 2024, pursue its customer-centric strategy, present 18 new concept stores to customers, further expand its scope of activity in the liberated territories, and continue investing in social projects.

Nar provides top-quality communication services to 2.2 million customers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 5 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides excellent service at an affordable price.