Bayer is a very strong team - Azerbaijan's Qarabag player

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Bayer put a lot of pressure in the first half, Azerbaijan's Qarabag football player Abdullah Zubir said, Trend reports citing İdman.biz.

He commented on the game against Germany's Bayer in the Europa League. According to Zoubir, the main goal is to learn from the mistakes made at Leverkusen:

"We started the game on defense, and I finished the attack with a goal. Bayer is a very strong team. The best conclusion we can draw from here is to learn from our mistakes and not repeat them in the future".

The French midfielder spoke to CBC Sport about his future career with the Azerbaijani champions:

"I have a contract with Qarabag. Next season I will do everything possible to achieve a successful result in the Europa League. Our main goal is to achieve a good result in the Champions League".

Qarabag lost to Bayer with a total score of 4:5 (2:2, 2:3) in the 1/8 finals of the Europa League and said goodbye to the tournament.