Azerbaijan estimates number of age allowance beneficiaries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The number of recipients of monthly social benefits on age in Azerbaijan exceeded 147,000 people in February 2024, the State Social Protection Fund said, Trend reports.

As many as 29.1 percent of them were men and 70.9 percent were women.

Meanwhile, the number of recipients of monthly social benefits on age in the Republic of Azerbaijan amounted to 142,000 people in October 2023.

Out of them, 27 percent were men and 73 percent were women.

