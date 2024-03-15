Azerbaijan's AGF resumes holding Int'l Artistic Gymnastics Tournament - SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) held the International Artistic Gymnastics Tournament several times in the pre-pandemic period, and this year it decided to resume the competition, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzade told reporters, Trend reports.

"The AGF Trophy tournament will take place over three days. The tournament includes both male and female gymnasts. Compared to previous competitions, initially we held the tournament among juniors, but this time it included gymnasts in the age categories of pre-juniors, juniors, and seniors. Participants compete both in individual apparatus and in the all-around and team competitions," she noted.

Mammadzade emphasized that Azerbaijan is represented by a total of 22 gymnasts at the competition.

"For athletes, the competition is a great opportunity to test their skills," added the Secretary-General of the AGF.

The AGF Trophy International Tournament in Artistic Gymnastics is taking place at Baku's National Gymnastics Arena on March 15–17. The competition is featuring nearly 90 athletes from Azerbaijan, Canada, Iran, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Georgia.

During the tournament's first two days, qualifying competitions will be held, with the finals taking place on the last day.

