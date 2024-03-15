Last year's inflation rate in Azerbaijan - positive outcome of monetary policy, MP says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The average annual inflation rate of 8.8 percent in Azerbaijan last year was a beneficial effect of the anti-inflationary measures and monetary policies implemented by the country's government and central bank, the Chairman of the Parliament's Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship Committee Tahir Mirkishili said in Trend reports.

He made the remark during the discussion of the report on the activities of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers in 2023 in the parliament.

The MP emphasized the execution of state budget revenues in the reporting year above the forecast, at 99.5 percent of expenditures.

"The high level of execution is very important in terms of carrying out planned activities and projects," added Mirkishili.

Notably, the average annual inflation rate in Azerbaijan amounted to 13.9 percent in 2022.

