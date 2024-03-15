UEFA releases Champions League quarter-final pairings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The UEFA Champions League Final Draw was held, Trend reports via İdman.biz.

The ceremony was held at the UEFA Football House in the Swiss city of Nyon.

The eight clubs who remain in Europe's most prestigious club soccer event established four pairs.

The semi-final pairings were also confirmed in the draw. During the draw, the final's nominal host was also chosen.

Quarterfinals

1. Arsenal - Bayern

2. Atletico vs. Borussia Dortmund

3. PSG - Barcelona

4. Real Madrid - Manchester City

1/2 finals of the Champions League

5. The winner of Atletico vs. Borussia Dortmund vs. the winner of PSG vs. Barcelona

6. The winner of the Arsenal - Bayern pair against the winner of the Real - Manchester City pair.

To note, the quarterfinal matches will be played on April 9-10 and 16-17, while the semifinals will be played on April 30-May 1 and May 7-8. The final will be held on June 1 in London at Wembley Stadium.

