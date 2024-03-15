I find National Gymnastics Arena in Baku quite comfortable – Uzbek athlete

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. I find the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku quite comfortable, Gulnaz Jumabekova, an Uzbek participant of the AGF Trophy International Tournament in Artistic Gymnastics in Baku, told Trend.

"I had a successful first day of competition, and now I'm gearing up for the second day of qualifications. I participate in all four apparatus at the tournament, but I feel particularly confident with the vault. My goal for the competition is to execute my routine flawlessly and secure a spot on the podium," she said.

According to the gymnast from Uzbekistan, this is her second visit to the capital of Azerbaijan.

"My initial visit to Baku was last year during the World Cup stage. I've grown fond of this city; the gymnastics arena is spacious, and I feel at ease here," she added.

The AGF Trophy International Tournament in Artistic Gymnastics is held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 15 to 17. Around 90 athletes from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Georgia are competing in the tournament.

