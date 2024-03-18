Besiktas JK shows interest in Qarabag FC's head coach and players

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Qarabag FC head coach Gurban Gurbanov has fallen into the sphere of interests of another club, Trend reports via İdman.biz.

According to the Turkish Fotospor website, the 52-year-old specialist may be a candidate to coach Besiktas.

The football director of the Turkish club, Samet Aybaba, is in favor of seeing him on his team. Although the main job of the expert who went to the Europa League round of 16 between Bayer and Qarabag (3:2) was to watch the players, Aybaba was more impressed with the work of the head coach. He had a positive opinion about the head coach and two players. Abdellah Zoubir and Juninho are also targets.

Okan Buruk (Galatasaray) and Ismail Kartali (Fenerbahce), whose contracts will expire at the end of the season, are also possible replacements for Gurbanov. However, since Besiktas is expected to reassign Fernando Santos, Aybaba is interested in replacing him with an Azerbaijani specialist.

Other European teams are also interested in Gurbanov, who has been Qarabag's coach since 2008.

