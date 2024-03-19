Qarabag FC one step away from world record

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. The longest winning streaks in ongoing away matches in the top leagues of national championships have been announced, Trend reports via İdman.biz.

The list includes the "trinity".

The world-record partners have won nine away games in a row. Fenerbahce is in Türkiye, Slovan is in Slovakia, and VPS is in Finland.

The last Azerbaijani champion, Qarabag, is one step away from this record. Gurban Gurbanov's team has not spared the home team in the last 8 matches in the Premier League, where they are the leader.

Aghdam Club beat Sabah 2:1, Sumgayit 6:1, Zira 1:0, Kapaz and Sabail the same: 2:1, Gabala 4:0, Neftchi defeated 4:1, and Turan Tovuz with a score of 3:1. Qarabag lost points for the last time in an away match on October 30, 2023. On that day, Araz-Nakhchivan defeated the champion by 2:1. Gurbanov's team will play its next away match against Kapaz on March 29.

TNS, which won eight victories in a row in Wales, is also a partner of Qarabag.

